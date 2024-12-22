Previous
Mum's roses by nickkkki
28 / 365

Mum's roses

My mum's favourite flowers, small orange roses with "burnt" edges. Whenever I see them, I like to buy them as a memory.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Nickkkki

