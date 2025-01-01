Sign up
38 / 365
Tollhouse, Portmeirion
Portmeirion has lots of quirky features, not least this statue of St Peter on one of the self catering cottages (called Tollhouse)
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Nickkkki
@nickkkki
Joined 365 Project years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
1st January 2025 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portmeirion
,
tollhouse
