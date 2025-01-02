Previous
My favourite tree by nickkkki
39 / 365

My favourite tree

And one of my favourite views in Portmeirion. The sun came out today, and made everything perfect. Going home tomorrow (snow is due, so it's ok).
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Nickkkki

@nickkkki
Joined 365 Project years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kelly Ann Gray ace
Love this view and the light you captured!
January 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact