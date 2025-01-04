Previous
Sea glass sort out by nickkkki
41 / 365

Sea glass sort out

Second most important job for me after hols (the first being to sort out photos) is to go through any sea glass I've picked up. This was from Llandudno - never very much there, but I love it as an out of season resort.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Nickkkki

@nickkkki
Joined 365 Project years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact