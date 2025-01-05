Previous
Call that snow? by nickkkki
Call that snow?

After days and days of amber alerts, warnings about how to drive safely in and etc, we wake up to a minor dusting which is already on its way out! Though looking at photos from around the UK I think we did get off lightly.
Nickkkki

@nickkkki
Joined 365 Project years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of...
