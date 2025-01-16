Previous
View from the sound desk by nickkkki
53 / 365

View from the sound desk

Pantomime finishes on Saturday, so I've just got two more shifts left. This is the view from the mixing desk tonight before the show started.
16th January 2025

Nickkkki

@nickkkki
Joined 365 Project years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of...
