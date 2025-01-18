Previous
She's a model ... by nickkkki
55 / 365

She's a model ...

Spent the afternoon wandering round a huge antiques centre, an absolute treasure trove. But I didn't buy anything as I'm busy decluttering.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Nickkkki

@nickkkki
Joined 365 Project years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jackie Snider
Elegant look!
January 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact