Tiffin by nickkkki
56 / 365

Tiffin

First time on the 365 Project for Tiffin, another one of my local visitors but notoriously hard to capture on camera. New to the area but will hopefully get used to me in time.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Nickkkki

@nickkkki
Joined 365 Project years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of...
15% complete

Photo Details

