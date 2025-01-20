Previous
She's a model (part 2!) by nickkkki
57 / 365

She's a model (part 2!)

Invigilating A-level Art today, and whilst this isn't one of the art pieces, it did amuse me and ties in nicely with my photo from Saturday!
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Purdey (Sharon) ace
Love it!
January 20th, 2025  
