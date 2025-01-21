Previous
Tiger by nickkkki
Tiger

Another visit from Tiger today, he's becoming my most regular visitor. Though this is partly as he sits in wait and chases off most of the others. I remind him that he doesn't actually live with me ... But is he listening??
