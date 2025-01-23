Sign up
Previous
60 / 365
Patience
Was invigilating in the chemistry lab today, and this tap had a drip that didn't drop for over an hour (It wasn't part of the exam!)
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
0
0
Nickkkki
@nickkkki
Joined 365 Project years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of...
60
photos
9
followers
8
following
16% complete
View this month »
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8a
Taken
23rd January 2025 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drip
,
tap
