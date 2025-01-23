Previous
Patience by nickkkki
60 / 365

Patience

Was invigilating in the chemistry lab today, and this tap had a drip that didn't drop for over an hour (It wasn't part of the exam!)
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Nickkkki

@nickkkki
Joined 365 Project years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact