I've lost my head! by nickkkki
I've lost my head!

A victim of today's Storm Eowyn (along with two broken fence panels). However, I've gotten away lightly compared to Ireland and Scotland. Am hoping there are no major tragedies before the day is through.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Andy Oz ace
That must have been an impressive gust! :-o
We've not had it bad at all in South Warwickshire, thankfully.
January 24th, 2025  
