Another cutie by nickkkki
67 / 365

Another cutie

I know I shouldn’t anthropomorphise animals, but this duck is so cute, I imagine it has the gentlest of souls.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Nickkkki

@nickkkki
Joined 365 Project years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of...
18% complete

GaryW
I think we all tend to do that! Great photo!
January 30th, 2025  
