I think I'm obsessed! by nickkkki
69 / 365

I think I'm obsessed!

Third dummy in less than three weeks, I can't seem to help myself! Mind you, I find them easier to photograph than actual humans :-)
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Nickkkki

@nickkkki
Joined 365 Project years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of...
