My favourite flower by nickkkki
70 / 365

My favourite flower

A simple flower, and two colours I'd never put together (purple and yellow) but I love them in these violas and pansies
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Nickkkki

@nickkkki
Joined 365 Project years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of...
19% complete

