71 / 365
Jupiter, Moon, Venus
Apparently we're due for a treat this month with several planets all lining up in a row. Here is (I think) Jupiter top left, the moon, and Venus bottom right.
Sadly my upgrade to Pixel 8a from 4a has actually made the astrophotography a bit worse (and it was the reason I bought my 4a in the first place, before it ran out of security updates).
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
moon
Diana
ace
What a great shot! Is that a google cellphone?
February 3rd, 2025
