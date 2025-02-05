Previous
Library by nickkkki
73 / 365

Library

Local uni library - they've changed so much since I was a student ... Cafes, gaming zones, and now specific quiet zones to avoid the chatting!
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Nickkkki

@nickkkki
Joined 365 Project years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kelly Ann Gray ace
Nice angle! Very interesting.
February 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact