Previous
Water droplet by nickkkki
74 / 365

Water droplet

I like the little burst of light on the droplet hanging of this leaf after a hard frost over night
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Nickkkki

@nickkkki
Joined 365 Project years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact