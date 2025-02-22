Sign up
Previous
90 / 365
It's a wrap
Final night of a one week run for a local amateur dramatic society. I'm shattered ... goodness knows how they are feeling!
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
Nickkkki
@nickkkki
Joined 365 Project years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of...
Tags
theatre
GaryW
I love seeing views of your theater! It looks like so much fun!
February 23rd, 2025
Babs
ace
Sounds wonderful. What was the show? We go to a brilliant amateur theatre in Newcastle NSW and the performances are always great.
February 23rd, 2025
