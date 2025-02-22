Previous
It's a wrap by nickkkki
90 / 365

It's a wrap

Final night of a one week run for a local amateur dramatic society. I'm shattered ... goodness knows how they are feeling!
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Nickkkki

@nickkkki
Joined 365 Project years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
I love seeing views of your theater! It looks like so much fun!
February 23rd, 2025  
Babs ace
Sounds wonderful. What was the show? We go to a brilliant amateur theatre in Newcastle NSW and the performances are always great.
February 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact