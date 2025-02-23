Previous
Lidl no more by nickkkki
91 / 365

Lidl no more

My local Lidl supermarket up until a month ago. I wonder what will take its place.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Nickkkki

@nickkkki
Joined 365 Project years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact