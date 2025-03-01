Previous
Fluffy by nickkkki
97 / 365

Fluffy

This is Fluffy, my friend's daughter's hamster. Her son got a hamster at the same time, Benny. Fluffy ate Benny.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Nickkkki

@nickkkki
Joined 365 Project years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of...
kali ace
what the heck? i never thought of hamsters as cannibals!
March 1st, 2025  
Nickkkki
@kali66 russian dwarf hamsters ... Google it ... :-/
March 1st, 2025  
