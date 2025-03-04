Previous
Koi by nickkkki
100 / 365

Koi

My local garden centre has a huge koi carp tank and they encourage visitors to feed them. I played around with a slightly long exposure as they went nuts.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Nickkkki

@nickkkki
Joined 365 Project years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact