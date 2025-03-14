Previous
Tragedy At Sea by nickkkki
110 / 365

Tragedy At Sea

Close up detail of a much larger sculpture in Leixoes near Porto, commemorating a tragedy in 1947 that produced more than 150 widows (if I translated correctly)
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Nickkkki

@nickkkki

