Previous
Next
Super trees by nickrh14
9 / 365

Super trees

The outside part of Gardens by the bay is free to walk through and you can walk in the supertree grove and enjoy the educational planting, all in the Singapore heat and humidity of course. Good to stretch the legs before our evening flight
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact