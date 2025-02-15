Sign up
9 / 365
Super trees
The outside part of Gardens by the bay is free to walk through and you can walk in the supertree grove and enjoy the educational planting, all in the Singapore heat and humidity of course. Good to stretch the legs before our evening flight
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday.
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
15th February 2025 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden
,
sg
,
supertree
