Previous
Next
Table sign trivia by nickrh14
11 / 365

Table sign trivia

We went to the mall at Albany and noticed that rather than just numbers, their table signs included trivia. Nice idea but not sure that this fact was food friendly
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact