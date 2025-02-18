Next
View from Mount Victoria by nickrh14
1 / 365

View from Mount Victoria

We popped into Auckland on the NX1 and explored the kiwi trail on the waterfront. Then it was across to Devonport on the ferry. We walked up Mount Victoria and enjoyed the lovely views of Auckland across the water
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact