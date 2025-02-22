Next
Crown Tramway bridge by nickrh14
Crown Tramway bridge

The windows walk in the Karangahake Gorge is a popular one with great views from the windows in the rock where the gold miners tramway went through
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

