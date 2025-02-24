Sign up
Previous
3 / 365
Milford beach, Auckland
We returned to the city but still had time to visit the beach. It was very busy with dog walkers and families just enjoying the day
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
0
0
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
3
photos
0
followers
0
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
24th February 2025 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
blue
,
beach
,
kite surfing
