The wild west coast by nickrh14
24 / 365

The wild west coast

We travelled from Nelson to Hokitika via SH6 stopping at Punakaiki to see the pancake rocks. South of there the road hugs the coastline with wonderful views of the big waves rolling in
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
