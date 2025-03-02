Sign up
24 / 365
The wild west coast
We travelled from Nelson to Hokitika via SH6 stopping at Punakaiki to see the pancake rocks. South of there the road hugs the coastline with wonderful views of the big waves rolling in
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday.
0
365
CPH2609
2nd March 2025 5:04pm
waves
,
view
,
nz
,
roads
,
punakaiki
