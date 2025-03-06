Previous
Mount Taranaki from the air by nickrh14
Mount Taranaki from the air

A snow-capped Mount Taranaki popped up amongst the clouds, visible from a Christchurch to Auckland flight
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Photo Details

