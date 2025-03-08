Sign up
30 / 365
Gannets
The long established gannet colony at Muriwai is a popular place to visit from Auckland. The dark coloured fledglings were taking advantage of the strong winds for some synchronised wing flapping
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
birds
view
nz
gannets
muriwai
