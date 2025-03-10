Previous
The old police station, Hill Street by nickrh14
The old police station, Hill Street

One of the landmarks on the Singapore River is the colourful old police station on Hill Street. The rainbow coloured shutters stand out amongst the other buildings at the busy road junction
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

NickRH14

Photo Details

