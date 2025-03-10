Sign up
Previous
32 / 365
The old police station, Hill Street
One of the landmarks on the Singapore River is the colourful old police station on Hill Street. The rainbow coloured shutters stand out amongst the other buildings at the busy road junction
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
0
0
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
32
photos
0
followers
2
following
8% complete
View this month »
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
10th March 2025 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
colours
,
view
,
rainbow
,
building
,
singapore
,
sg
