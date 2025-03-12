Sign up
Previous
34 / 365
Fort Siloso Skywalk
The skywalk gives great treetop views over the harbour and the beaches of Sentosa Island
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
0
365
CPH2609
12th March 2025 11:49am
Tags
trees
,
view
,
sg
,
skywalk
