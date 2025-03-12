Previous
Fort Siloso Skywalk by nickrh14
34 / 365

Fort Siloso Skywalk

The skywalk gives great treetop views over the harbour and the beaches of Sentosa Island
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact