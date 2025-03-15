Previous
Tea & Biscuit Club, Arundel by nickrh14
37 / 365

Tea & Biscuit Club, Arundel

We visited Arundel farmers market which was busy with a good range of stalls. This shop caught my eye with it's colourful display of teapots
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
