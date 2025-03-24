Previous
Middle Dock at Canary Wharf by nickrh14
Middle Dock at Canary Wharf

After a grey morning it was nice to see the blue skies in the afternoon. A DLR train crosses the bridge heading to Lewisham
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
