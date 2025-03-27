Previous
Snakeshead fritillaries by nickrh14
49 / 365

Snakeshead fritillaries

Always a sign of spring the snakeshead fritillaries have come up mainly white this year so look less snaky
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
