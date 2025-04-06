Sign up
Previous
59 / 365
Spring at Nymans
The run of sunny days shows off the ruins at Nymans against a clear blue sky with a sea of white daffodils around a sundial in front
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
0
0
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
59
photos
2
followers
2
following
16% complete
View this month »
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
6th April 2025 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
daffodil
,
sussex
,
uk
,
ruins
,
nt
