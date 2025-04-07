Previous
Cabot Square by nickrh14
Cabot Square

A view down to Cabot Square at Canary Wharf. Shame the fountain wasn't on
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
