63 / 365
Magnolia
The magnolia trees are looking lovely this week but all too soon the ground underneath them will be covered in a sea of pink and white petals and the trees will have had their 5 minutes of fame for another year
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
63
photos
2
followers
2
following
Tags
flowers
,
trees
,
spring
,
sussex
,
magnolia
,
uk
