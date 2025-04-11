Previous
Forgetmenots by nickrh14
Forgetmenots

Inspired by a posting on Bluesky I stopped and looked more closely at the tiny blue flowers on our forgetmenots. Such detail. Little 5 petal flowers with a white or yellow star in the centre
