Previous
67 / 365
Spy seagull
The office blocks in Canary Wharf are ideal perching places for seagulls. This one was quietly resting while a meeting took place on the other side of the glass
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
0
0
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
Views
0
365
CPH2609
14th April 2025 3:00pm
seagull
uk
