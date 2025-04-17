Previous
Tulips by nickrh14
Tulips

It's the tulip season and I came across this lovely display in Horsham Park. Hopefully the winds will ease and they will continue to look lovely for a few more days
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday.
