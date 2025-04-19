Sign up
Queen, mare and foal statue
Picturing Queen Elizabeth in 1977, her silver jubilee year and recognising her connections with Newmarket and horse racing -
https://artuk.org/discover/artworks/queens-statue-301465
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
19th April 2025 11:10am
Tags
queen
horse
statue
newmarket
uk
