Bird bath reflections by nickrh14
75 / 365

Bird bath reflections

The Cabot Square fountain is a Canary Wharf landmark but in the morning it is turned off making it a big bird bath for the pigeons and a great place for reflections
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
20% complete

