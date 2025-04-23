Previous
Two men on a bench by nickrh14
76 / 365

Two men on a bench

This statue is in Cabot Square by Giles Penny
https://canarywharf.com/artwork/giles-penny-two-men-on-a-bench/
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact