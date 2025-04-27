Previous
50 years of the South Downs Way by nickrh14
80 / 365

50 years of the South Downs Way

The signpost at Chantry Hill includes the special 50 years badge for the South Downs Way. Shame they didn't put a year on it as it was actually in 2022. Never mind, the path is still as popular as ever. Info at https://www.southdowns.gov.uk/celebrating-the-50th-anniversary-of-south-downs-way/
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Photo Details

