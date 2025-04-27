Sign up
80 / 365
50 years of the South Downs Way
The signpost at Chantry Hill includes the special 50 years badge for the South Downs Way. Shame they didn't put a year on it as it was actually in 2022. Never mind, the path is still as popular as ever. Info at
https://www.southdowns.gov.uk/celebrating-the-50th-anniversary-of-south-downs-way/
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
80
photos
3
followers
2
following
Tags
sussex
,
uk
,
signpost
,
southdowns
