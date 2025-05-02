Sign up
Drungewick Aqueduct
The aqueduct on the Wey and Arun Canal takes it across the River Lox. It was opened by the cavalry trust in 2003 and has become more naturalised since then. Details at
https://weyarun.org.uk/backdrop/drungewick-aqueduct
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday.
0
365
2nd May 2025 3:10pm
Tags
canal
,
sussex
,
uk
,
aqueduct
