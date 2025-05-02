Previous
Drungewick Aqueduct by nickrh14
Drungewick Aqueduct

The aqueduct on the Wey and Arun Canal takes it across the River Lox. It was opened by the cavalry trust in 2003 and has become more naturalised since then. Details at https://weyarun.org.uk/backdrop/drungewick-aqueduct
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
Photo Details

