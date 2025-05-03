Previous
Nymans by nickrh14
87 / 365

Nymans

Similar to the 6 April pic but now the ruins are background to a sea of purple tulips and alliums and the wisteria is all in flower
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
