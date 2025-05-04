Sign up
Previous
88 / 365
Ionic rotunda
The pleasure gardens at Petworth House were designed by Capability Brown. The ionic rotunda gives great views over the countryside and just at the moment is alongside colourful azaleas.
https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/sussex/petworth/capability-browns-pleasure-ground-trail
4th May 2025
4th May 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
4th May 2025 10:23am
flowers
sussex
uk
petworth
