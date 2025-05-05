Previous
Hinton Ampner house by nickrh14
89 / 365

Hinton Ampner house

This National Trust property in Hampshire was partially rebuilt after a fire in the 1960s. The big windows made the most of the country views of the parklands including these steps leading to a ha-ha
5th May 2025 5th May 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact